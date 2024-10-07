Emil Riis | Getty Images

PNE will be without two key men for an extended period

Preston North End will be without two senior strikers for the next block of games, but Robbie Brady has full faith in Emil Riis to perform.

Osmajic has been banned for eight games and fined £15,000, after admitting biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck. He served the first of those matches last weekend, at Burnley. On top of that, Will Keane is reportedly set to miss eight weeks through injury.

That leaves a big onus on Riis, for the fixtures post-international break as PNE take on Coventry City, Norwich City, Plymouth Argyle, Arsenal and more. An opportunity could also well come the way of Layton Stewart, who is yet to feature under boss Paul Heckingbottom.

But, with player-coach Ched Evans said to be recovering from an injury, most eyes will be on Riis to perform to his best. The Dane opened his account for the campaign at Oxford United, but the number nine’s form has been a topic of discussion.

Riis started at Burnley last time out though and put in one of his best performances, with his early strike wrongfully ruled out for offside. Heckingbottom praised the Dane for his display on the day and Brady fully backs Riis to show his best self, when league action resumes.

The Irishman told the Lancashire Post: “He is going to be needed in the next few months. We have good firepower up top, but there are a couple of lads now absent through a few different things. Emil is more than capable of stepping up to the plate. He will be disappointed not to get his goal, but I am more than confident he will score them in the weeks to come.”

And on the team’s last two displays, Brady added: “It is just confidence and belief. I think that grows over the days, with the manager and his staff coming in and the lads buying into it. Having a clear picture of things to do; when things are simple in front of you, it makes it easier. I am enjoying it, the lads are enjoying it and I think we have a good balance at the minute.”