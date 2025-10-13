Staggering wait goes on for Preston North End to learn Milutin Osmajic verdict

The Preston North End striker’s FA hearing took place last month

Preston North End are still waiting to learn the verdict after Milutin Osmajic’s hearing, which took place one day shy of three weeks ago.

It is now seven months since the Montenegro international was charged with alleged racist abuse of Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. The incident took place during the 0-0 draw between PNE and the Clarets, at Deepdale, on February 15.

Osmajic ‘strongly refuted’ those claims and spoke publicly on the matter to a podcast, over the summer. Both North End CEO Peter Ridsdale and most recently, manager Paul Heckingbottom, have also weighed in on the situation.

PNE’s number 28 is currently away on international duty, with the Lilywhites’ next match away at West Brom on Saturday. He was charged with an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3, with his hearing having taken place in London - W/C September 22.

Uncertainty still lingers

As Preston’s boss said earlier this month, there are two players’ careers in the middle of all of this. Heckingbottom also pointed out that it’s ‘not a court of law’ and ‘not on evidence’ - not that the importance and severity is whatsoever weakened.

In civil cases, the claimant must prove the case against the defendant ‘on a balance of probabilities’ - often referred to as the ‘51% test’. In criminal cases, the prosecution must prove the case against the defendant ‘beyond reasonable doubt’.

The fact there is still no conclusion has sparked plenty of frustration and confusion among the Deepdale faithful. The potential implications are serious and uncertainty, in the middle of the season, has lingered for an unfair length of time.

