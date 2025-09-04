The striker was charged by the FA after the Championship match against Burnley last season

Preston North End believe the outcome of Milutin Osmajic’s hearing should be positive, says CEO Peter Ridsdale.

Earlier this year the Montenegro international was charged by the FA for breaching Rule E3.1. During the 0-0 draw against Burnley at Deepdale, Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri made racism allegations against Osmajic.

The striker ‘strongly refuted’ them and subsequently gave his account to the SportsFlowPodcast. Speaking to the Lancashire Post this week, Ridsdale confirmed that Osmajic’s hearing is taking place this month.

“It is, yeah,” said Ridsdale on Wednesday. “I've already had a call with his KC today. So, we've spent some hours on that and yeah, his hearing is this month and we'll see what happens. It's taken us seven months to get here or something, hasn't it?

“Eight months to get here. I've no idea (how fast the outcome will be). All I know is we've got the hearing towards the end of this month and then we'll hopefully, find out quickly because the uncertainty is unhelpful. The timing is even more unhelpful given the window's closed.

“Ultimately, he's our player for another two years. Whatever the outcome is - hopefully positive, because we're obviously backing him 100 per cent - but if it were not to be positive, he's still our player and were there to be a sanction, he'd be back again. So, let's just hope it's a positive outcome because we believe it should be, but let's see.”

Ridsdale added: “I know what happened. I was at the game. I've seen the evidence. I've heard what Milly said. We're backing him 100 per cent because we've seen what we've seen. Ultimately, it's not our decision.”

