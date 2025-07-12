Milutin Osmajic gives his account of alleged racism in Preston North End vs Burnley

Milutin Osmajic | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The incident between Milutin Osmajic and Hannibal Mejbri took place during PNE’s Championship draw against Burnley last season

Milutin Osmajic has spoken for the first time about the racism allegations made against him last season.

During Preston North End’s home Championship clash against Burnley, in February, the Montenegrin was accused of racist abuse by Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. The FA charged Osmajic for breaching FA Rule 3 as a result, and launched an investigation.

There has still been no official outcome on that front. It was stated by PNE at the time that Osmajic ‘strongly refuted the claims’. Now, the 25-year-old has given his account of what happened when appearing on the SportsFlowPodcast.

What Milutin Osmajic said about incident with Hannibal Mejbri

“There was some scuffle,” said Osmajic. “The goalkeeper kicked the ball out. I’m running, I couldn’t catch up to it. Before that, he kind of pushed me a little. I turn around. I thought he’s mocking me, you know. I’m like going after him.

“He already caught me, and immediately it goes through my head - the problem I had before. I said I won’t react, I won’t do anything. I’m like ‘f*** you, bad man’. I come up to him and I keep going. I didn’t turn around.

“Suddenly, chaos. The goalkeeper approaches: ‘You’re like a racist! You’re this and that. Now the game is over.’ The assistant coach comes behind me and says: ‘Now, shower up, wait for the referee.’

“When they finish with him first: ‘We can’t put you two together’. I said: ‘That's better’. I don’t know, me and the referees and the players, what could happen. Nothing... I wait there. All the players come up: ‘What did you say to him?’

“I said: ‘Leave me alone already. Do you believe me or what? Well, leave me alright’. To everyone who came close I said: ‘f*** off’. I shower up, and this other assistant coach approaches and says: ‘Look, the referee.’ I’m there...

“He takes the referee, talks about this and that minute. I asked, ‘Can I say what I told him?’ I say nicely what I said. ‘Didn’t you say what he said?’ I said ‘No! Am I finished?’

“I pick up my stuff, go home calmly, I get home, eat... Instagram rings and rings. Message, those requests, you just see it growing. I block, remove, then it gets removed then back again. I locked my profile. I said ‘to hell with it’.”

A statement issued by the FA back in March read: "It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1."

It was further alleged it constituted an "aggravated breach" as it includes "a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race".

