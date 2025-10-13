Preston North End's Ali McCann gets past Bristol City's Jason Knight | CameraSport - Rich Linley

The PNE midfielder has been at the club since joining from St Johnstone in 2021

Preston North End are reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with Ali McCann.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claimed over the weekend that McCann is set to agree a ‘much longer stay’ at Deepdale. The combative midfielder is currently tied down until the summer of 2027, having joined for a reported £1.2m from St Johnstone, back in September 2021.

It’s understood that the Lilywhites are indeed in talks over fresh terms for their number eight. McCann has made 143 appearances in a PNE shirt and scored four goals. Under manager Paul Heckingbottom, the 25-year-old has been a regular starter and continues to feature on the international stage for Northern Ireland.

His latest outing for Michael O’Neill’s men came in a 2-0 win over Slovakia, last Friday, in World Cup qualifying. The PNE man played the full 90 minutes. McCann’s next cap is likely to be earned on Tuesday evening, as Northern Ireland host Germany at Windsor Park.

Back in September, former Stoke City boss O’Neill hailed the value of North End’s midfielder to his nation. Heckingbottom enjoyed reading those words and shared the sentiment, while outlining how McCann can take his game to the next level.

“If you can add that little bit more...”

PNE’s boss told the Lancashire Post: “In my opinion certainly, we really stress the importance of getting on the ball more, playing more forward passes. I think naturally, what he does defensively is outstanding and within the Championship - without a doubt - his numbers defensively, how he breaks up attacks, how he blocks spaces would have him up there as one of the best.

“The way he can improve is on the ball and the playing forward but likewise, for me, with his energy, his goal scoring can improve as well. Getting in the box, we speak about it a lot. I just think that would take his game to another level because so many things he does naturally, better than everyone else, if you can add that little bit more he'd become much more of a complete midfielder.”

