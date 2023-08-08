A much-changed Preston outfit showed plenty of character and enterprise despite crashing out of the EFL Cup at the first hurdle against Salford, writes Simon Smedley.

Particularly in the second half, PNE carved out plenty of chances, but just couldn’t find a winner after they had rallied from an early two-goal deficit.

They crashed out of the competition 4-2 in the spot-kick lottery after Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer failed with their efforts.

Ahead of the game it had been widely anticipated that PNE boss Ryan Lowe would shuffle his pack somewhat for this tie, and he certainly did.

The teamsheet revealed no less than eight changes to the XI that had started in the weekend Championship opener at Bristol City.

With Salford the opponents this time – the Class of ‘92’s outfit who reached the League Two play-offs last term – the only survivors from the 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate were point-saver Will Keane, Jordan Storey and Kian Best.

Between the sticks, Welshman Dai Cornell was handed a chance – he played in just one EFL Cup game last season, the first round defeat at Wolves.

Patrick Bauer started, at the back alongside Storey and skipper Jack Whatmough, who was in for his first PNE start.

In the middle there were full debuts for summer signing Duane Holmes and teenage pair Kian Taylor and Lewis Leigh.

Another teenager, Josh Seary, was handed his senior debut on the right, while Ben Woodburn stepped up to start just behind target man Keane.

The PNE bench was almost filled with those who had started at Bristol, while Brad Potts was rested altogether.

Once the action got under way inside a rather sparsely-populated Deepdale, it was the small but noisy travelling band of Ammies who were celebrating after only five minutes.

It was Connor McLennan who fired home into the top corner at the second attempt after his initial strike was blocked by Bauer.

It was clearly a blow for PNE, but ex-Huddersfield man Holmes continued to look lively in the middle le and he tested Salford ‘keeper Alex Cairns from distance.

Young Taylor also appeared keen to impress for the hosts, and he fired in a shot which was blocked by the impressive Theo Vassell.

Just when PNE appeared to be clawing their way back into contention, a total clanger by Whatmough enabled the Ammies to double their advantage.

PNE’s recent capture following his exit from Wigan simply presented the ball to McLennan, who had time to steady himself before rolling a routine effort into the corner past a stranded Cornell.

At least PNE managed to halve the deficit before the interval.

Woodburn provided a tidy 12-yard finish after being smartly teed up by Holmes.

PNE boss Lowe made a triple change at the break with Ali McCann, Andrew Hughes and Ryan Ledson, and McCann almost made an immediate impact when he went close seconds after the restart.

Another defensive howler let PNE in to level soon after, with Holmes slotting home the goal he had deserved after pouncing on an error by Salford ‘keeper Cairns.

It had been that kind of night, with both teams inserting some glaring errors into otherwise enterprising passages of play, but PNE were looking the more likely to go on and progress heading into the latter stages.