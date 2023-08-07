Preston North End transfers: Striker update, former pair targeted

Preston North End take on Salford City at home in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. The Lilywhites could use the game to give some youngsters and fringe players the chance to impress.

Ryan Lowe’s side then face Sunderland at Deepdale this weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker update

Everton will make a decision on what to do with Preston target Tom Cannon by Wednesday, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. It is no secret that he is wanted back by the Lancashire side this summer after his loan spell in the last campaign. However, there is competition for his signature from the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and others.

Midfielder offered deal

Stoke have offered a deal to Josh Onomah following his departure from the Lilywhites at the end of June, as per a report by TEAMtalk. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa man spent the second-half of last term with Lowe’s men and made 13 appearances in the league. He has since left the club and has been training with the Potters over recent times under Alex Neil.

Left-back latest