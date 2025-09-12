Preston North End welcome a Middlesbrough side with an unwelcome issue to Deepdale on Saturday

Middlesbrough’s preparations for their trip to Deepdale on Saturday have been disrupted.

Boro boss Rob Edwards has revealed his first-team ranks have been hit by a sickness bug in the build-up to the game against Preston North End.

And while he didn’t go into too much detail or indicate the number of players affected, he admitted it has had an impacted the Riverside Stadium outfit’s arrangements for their first game back after the international break.

Middlesbrough coping with sickness bug

Boro travel to PNE sitting top of the Championship table after recording four straight victories over the opening weeks of the new season.

They’ve managed that without the services of Riley McGree, George Edmundson, Alex Bangura and Seny Dieng, who have sat out the campaign to date through injury.

And while there’s been positive news on the fitness of three of that four - Edmundson, Bangura and Dieng - during the international break, Edwards confirmed the latest issue he’s had to cope with is the illness to a number of his first-team players in recent days.

The former Luton and Plymouth boss said: “We've had a couple back (Seny Dieng and Alex Bangura) but we've had a little bit of a sickness bug in the camp, which hopefully hasn't disrupted things massively.

“We're dealing with that, so we'll see, but we're in a good spot.”

Middlesbrough trip to PNE could be a record-breaking one

Top-of-the-table Middlesbrough will be accompanied by a full complement of 5,600 fans for their latest trip to Deepdale - a venue they’ve not managed to win at on their past five visits.

Those supporters will make the 120-mile journey knowing victory will see their side set a new club record of five straight wins at the start of a league campaign.

However, Edwards has complete respect for the job Paul Heckingbottom is doing with the Lilywhites and knows his side will have their work cut out for them come 12.30pm.

Speaking to Teeside Live added: “It's a really difficult place to go. They've had a very good start. Look at the teams they've beaten at home already, Ipswich and Leicester, two teams who'll be up there at the end of the season. They'll be confident.

“It will be a really good occasion. We're taking 5,600 fans which will be incredible. Big thank you to our supporters. They'll be making it especially loud. I think it will be a great game and great atmosphere. Hopefully we come out on top.

“Preston have scored some really good counter attacking goals, fast attacks, very ruthless. They have a couple of attackers they'll look for very quickly so involved in those fast attacks they have two very effective strikers who are physical and quick. There's real speed in transition, they're very strong in set piece situations and they can play. They have lots of strong attributes.”

PNE head into the game with striker Milutin Osmajic a doubt after he missed the Portsmouth defeat with a rib injury. Spurs loanee Alfie Devine is expected to return, though, after he, too, missed out at Fratton Park.

