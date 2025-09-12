Preston North End host Middlesbrough on Saturday with Everton loan man Harrison Armstrong in line to debut.

A start for the deadline day recruit would come as a surprise at Deepdale, given he only linked up with the Lilywhites on Thursday following international duty with England Under 19s. But, the midfielder is match fit and ready to go for the visit of league leaders Boro to Lancashire.

Elsewhere, star striker Milutin Osmajic has been described as a ‘doubt’ - having missed the final match before the international break with a rib issue. However, the return of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Alfie Devine will be a boost for manager Paul Heckingbottom - who has some selection headaches for Saturday’s clash.

Here’s our predicted PNE XI to start against Middlesbrough...