PNE return to action this weekend at home to Middlesbrough

Preston North End are back at Deepdale this weekend after the international break, with Middlesbrough the visitors.

Boro occupy top spot in the Championship after four matches, with Rob Edwards’ men the only team still with a 100 per cent record. Middlesbrough have picked up maximum points against Swansea, Millwall, Norwich and Sheffield United.

The Lilywhites have seven points from their four games, and will be looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth prior to the break. PNE’s two victories have come on home soil, against Leicester City and Ipswich.

It’s a 12:30pm kick-off in Lancashire as Championship football returns; Boro will be backed by a sold out away end at Deepdale. What can North End expect from their upcoming opponents?

Middlesbrough reporter, Craig Johns, told the Lancashire Post: “It's been a brilliant start for Boro. The key, really, has been the changes that new manager Rob Edwards has implemented this summer. He's switched to a back three with wing-backs and a complete new style of play, really, from what was a very kind of attack-minded Middlesbrough side under Michael Carrick, albeit a very possession-based and patient build-up side.

“And really, they didn't have enough attacking quality, particularly in the second half of last season, to break defences down when they played in the way that they did. They were a bit too patient a lot of the time and they allowed defences, ultimately, too much time to get men behind the ball, refine the defensive structure, and then didn't quite have enough quality to break that down.

“So, they ultimately struggled and because of how attack-minded they were, they were always very open to the transition as well. Then, we saw a lot of defensive errors. I particularly remember the last time at Deepdale - that winning Preston goal just about summed up Middlesbrough's season. But, a complete change this season... with the four wins they've conceded only one goal; kept three clean sheets.

“Rob Edwards created very quickly this new defensive structure that is really compact and everyone looks like they understand their roles when Middlesbrough don't have the ball. But then when they're on the ball, they still try to get men forward and the attacking side of it is still coming together. There's been quite a few new additions to the attack, so still a lot of integrating to do on that side of things.

“But, all very positive so far. I think Middlesbrough will be looking at this as a difficult game with those two wins at Deepdale in mind. Going into the season I wouldn't be afraid to say that Preston were one of the teams that I was tipping to kind of struggle. So far they've - much like Middlesbrough - kind of put those doubts to bed really and looked quite good so far this season.

“So, I think Boro will be coming - I don't think they have a particularly good record at Deepdale in recent years either, so they’ll certainly know they’re in for a tough afternoon. But, hoping that with all the positive momentum that's been built up so far, they can find a way to get another win.”

Middlesbrough had a busy summer transfer window with a flurry of late activity, and plenty of overseas recruitment concluded. Their final addition, though, was someone who needs no introduction to the Deepdale faithful - former PNE captain Alan Browne, who has joined Boro on loan from Sunderland. Johns felt it was a strong piece of business for Middlesbrough to get done late on.

“That feels like an important signing right at the end of the window just to add a bit of experience and know-how into that midfield, should Hayden Hackney or Aidan Morris have to come out the side,” said Johns. “Those two, they've been absolutely fantastic in midfield... I think they looked at the fact they got a bit of a beating in the cup off Doncaster, and in that game they changed both midfielders.

“They've kind of taken advantage of Sunderland winning promotion last season and Browne falling down the pecking order. Realistically, over the course of the season two starting midfielders are not going to be able to play every minute of every game. So, in Browne they've got what feels like a player who knows the league and has got a lot of experience and leadership. It feels like if either of those players had to come out, he'd step straight into their shoes seamlessly.”