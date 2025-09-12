PNE return to action on Saturday afternoon as they welcome league-leaders Middlesbrough to Deepdale.

Don Goodman believes PNE will not be in any relegation trouble this season.

And the Sky Sports pundit has given his verdict over the Lilywhites’ solid start to the season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon as they welcome early league-leaders Middlesbrough.

North End will also be hoping to get back to winning ways after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth prior to the international break.

It has been a solid start to the new campaign for PNE, who currently sit ninth in the standings after the opening four games.

It also represents an impressive turnaround from last term, with the Lilywhites picking up just one win in their final 17 games of the campaign.

That dismal run saw Heckingbottom’s side plummet down the table and survived the drop to League One on the final day of the season.

Now under renewed hope and with 12 new summer additions on board, Goodman is adamant North End will not be around the foot of the table this season

Sky Sports pundit’s PNE verdict

He said to Betway: "They’ve started really well and only had their first disappointment of the season when they lost at Portsmouth.

"But that was on the back of beating Leicester and Ipswich at home, where they played really well against Leicester, especially. They’ll be focusing on the positives, and I think overall, it’s been a really good start for Preston North End.

"They’ve got Middlesbrough at home next, which is obviously the biggest test in the Championship at the moment.

"The recruitment has been solid from Preston, and although it’s very early days, I think given Paul Heckingbottom’s experience and the fact that he’s aided by Stuart McCall, who’s been around the block stands them well. I would be confident that they wouldn’t be in a relegation fight.

"Anything in the top half, or even the top six if they managed to keep putting a run of form together, would be one heck of a season for them."

Don Goodman. | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

PNE’s upcoming fixtures

A tough test awaits Heckingbottom’s men, with early leaders Middlesbrough next up.

PNE will be buoyed by the fact they have picked up maximum points in both of their contests at Deepdale this term.

An impressive 3-2 victory against Leicester was swiftly followed up by a 2-1 triumph against Ipswich, with both sides expected to be challenging the top six this term.

After Boro, North End then take on Derby County, Bristol City, Hull City and Charlton Athletic before the next international break next month.

