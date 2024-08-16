David Healy played for and scored against Preston North End. He was said to be ‘in the frame’ for the vacancy at Deepdale. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Preston North End are on the search for a replacement for Ryan Lowe, and one name that has come up is David Healy.

The 45-year-old has been in management for the last decade, remaining loyal to Linfield. When a managerial vacancy has come up in either League One or League Two, he's been listed among the contenders. According to Football Insider, they said Healy was 'in the frame' for the manager's job, but Sky Sports' shortlist doesn't include him. Nevertheless, his name has been brought up for the vacancy.

One thing that might go against Healy is how his relationship with the North End supporters ended. Cast your mind back to 2004, and PNE sold Healy to Leeds for £650,000, selling him at a loss, having signed him for £1.8m from Manchester United three years earlier.

He hit 45 goals in 146 games during his time at Deepdale, but had fallen out of favour when David Moyes departed and Craig Brown took over. Billy Davies was the manager who made the final decision on his sale, but it seems the writing was already on the wall for his exit.

A few weeks prior to his departure, North End played Leeds United at Elland Road, losing 1-0. Healy was subbed for Guylain Ndumbu-Nsungu in the 75th minute, and appeared to wave to the home faithful.

He made his return to Lancashire just a few weeks later in November, and celebrated wildly in front of the Town End in a 4-2 win for the Whites. A return to Deepdale was discussed in 2012 when Graham Westley was in charge but failed to materialise when the manager discovered their supporters' feelings towards Healy.

Speaking to The Athletic, Healy gave his side of the story, and said that he didn't want to disrespect North End, but when Leeds' interest came up, he was set on a move.

“I took it with a pinch of salt for a while because a lot of that stuff goes around,” said Healy. “There’s a difference between a club liking you and signing you. But when it became solid, I wanted to go.

"I didn’t feel like my time at Preston was going as I wanted it to and I’d had differences of opinions with the manager there, Craig Brown. I’d made my mind up that I wanted a fresh challenge.

“I was never disrespectful to Preston and, as a club, they weren’t disrespectful to me in the way the deal was done but it was funny going back there straight after leaving.

"Sean Gregan was in the squad at Leeds and he’d been at Preston too. When he got off the bus, there was a big round of applause for him. I got off the bus and there was this little mob waiting for me. I kept my head down but it was nice to score twice and prove a point."

As for Healy, despite the speculation going on in the background, he will be preparing for Linfield's second game of their domestic season. They play Dunngaon Swifts at Windsor Park after opening the NIFL Premiership season with a win against Ballymena last weekend. Linfield's campaign already began in July, having gone out in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League to Icelandic side Stjarnan.