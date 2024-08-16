Swansea City v Preston North End injury and team news as 6 out

Ali McCann is unavailable for Preston North End this weekend. He won’t return to training until Monday. (Image: CameraSport - Ian Cook) | CameraSport - Ian Cook

Preston North End play their first Championship game without Ryan Lowe as they travel to South Wales to face Swansea City.

Both teams were victorious in midweek as they recovered from their opening day losses to win in the Carabao Cup. North End after losing to Sheffield United beat Sunderland at home thanks to goals from Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen.

As for Swansea, they lost to Middlesbrough last week, but won 3-1 on Tuesday against Gillingham, with Ronald, Liam Cullen and Azeem Abdulai on target. They will face League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in the next round.

Caretaker boss Mike Marsh used to work for Swansea City as a coach to Steve Cooper, but now he’s auditioning for the main job at Preston after throwing his his name in to the hat. Luke Williams and his Swans side stand in his way. Here is the latest injury and team news.

Preston North End team news

Ali McCann will miss out after contending with an injury that flared up during pre-season. Layton Stewart is set to return after missing the first two games.

Jeppe Okkels is in line to make his first appearance after joining after Ryan Lowe's departure. The 25-year-old joined from FC Uterecht for an undisclosed fee, he's in contention but hasn't had a lot of training because of the move.

“He’s trained the last two days and yeah, he’s in contention,” said caretaker boss Marsh in his pre-match press conference. “I think he is shattered. He has had a very busy five days and hasn’t done a lot of training.

"He’s done a lot of travelling, come in and trained yesterday and today."

"I think he is suffering a little bit."

Out: Ali McCann.

Swansea City team news

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury in pre-season. Fisher required surgery and will be out for several months. Lawrence Vigouroux is now Swansea's first choice goalkeeper after leaving Burnley to join the Welsh side.

"He's had surgery," manager Luke Williams said to WalesOnline.

"He's gonna be a while now in terms of recovery. He's going to be away from the training pitch for a few weeks and is gonna need some time now to get back into training and be ready to play."

Towards the end of last season, Joe Allen picked up an injury, and he wasn't in their squad for their opening fixture against Middlesbrough. He hasn’t played since a behind-closed-doors friendly against Swindon Town in the middle of July.

In February, Sam Parker suffered a 'significant' injury and manager Luke Williams said it would be a long-term one. He was in their squad against FK Vardar in pre-season, but didn’t appear last week. The other absentees include Josh Ginnelly and Aimar Govea.

Out: Andy Fisher, Joe Allen, Josh Ginnelly, Sam Parker, and Aimar Govea.