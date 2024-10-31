The attacking midfielder is on loan from Leeds United

Preston North End loan man Sam Greenwood isn’t thinking too much about his Leeds United future, as things stand.

The 22-year-old is with the Lilywhites for the season - though there is understood to be an option-to-buy inserted in the agreement. That could, though, be affected if the Elland Road club were to gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

For now, Greenwood continues to be a regular under manager Paul Heckingbottom - who wasn’t the man to sign him in the summer, but has been impressed by the midfielder’s contribution. The number 20 has two goals in his last two league games and four in all competitions.

Greenwood - who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough - is under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2026. He has made 35 first team appearances for the club who paid a reported £1.5million, to sign him from Arsenal back in 2021. The PNE loanee isn’t too sure what the future holds after this year.

“I am not really thinking about it just yet," said Greenwood. "I have just got to see what happens and obviously keep my performances up. It is just opportunities. If I went back there, it depends if I get those opportunities from the manager. As I say, I haven't really thought about it yet. I have just got to see what happens and focus on the present."

As far as the present goes, Greenwood is happy with how things are going in a Preston North End shirt. He has carried out a variety of roles for the team, but the former Arsenal man has settled in well and enjoys coming into work every day.

"Yeah, it is class," Greenwood told the Lancashire Post. "All the lads are brilliant and the manager is top, so yeah, I am loving it. It is a good group and we are all really close. We have banter every day, play games and stuff, so yeah, I love it."