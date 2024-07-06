Preston North End insert clause into Leeds United deal as ex-Middlesbrough and Sunderland man arrives on loan
Preston North End have signed Sam Greenwood on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United - and the Lancashire Post understands an option to buy has been inserted by the Deepdale outfit.
The Lilywhites made the 22-year-old - who spent the previous campaign on loan at Middlesbrough - their first recruit of the summer window on Friday. Greenwood, a versatile attacking player, will go away to Spain for North End’s upcoming pre-season camp.
And crucially - unlike with the signing of Liam Millar from FC Basel last summer - Preston are believed to have a permanent buy option included in the deal. Boro did the same last year, with a fee of £1.5million agreed with Leeds, but the Riverside club opted against signing him this summer.
PNE boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s website that Greenwood was indeed a target in the 2023 window, but Michael Carrick’s side won the race. He made 25 starts for Boro and turned out 37 times in the Championship, scoring five goals and assisting a further three. His free-kick, against title winners Leicester City, won Goal of the Year for Middlesbrough.
In total, Greenwood has played 35 times for parent club Leeds - where he is under contract until 2026. He came through the Sunderland and Arsenal academies as a youngster, before moving to Elland Road in 2020.
