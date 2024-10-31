Josh Bowler | Getty Images

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is sidelined through injury

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says two players have big opportunities over the next couple of weeks.

The Lilywhites will be without winger Robbie Brady for an extended period, after he suffered ankle ligament damage in the trip to Plymouth Argyle. The 32-year-old has been a regular starter in recent weeks, operating out on the left flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, summer signing Jeppe Okkels - who caught the eye against Arsenal on Wednesday night - is a strong contender to fill the void. There is also Nottingham Forest loan man Josh Bowler, who hasn’t featured in the last five Championship fixtures.

"It is a big opportunity for them now,” said Heckingbottom. “I have spoken with both of them. When we came in, our first game was Luton at home and every game since then, we have played with a wide player. We have got width off at least one wide player and the other side has been width off - a full back or midfielder, to create that shape we've played.

“Now we have lost Robbie for a few weeks, it's something we are going to be using again. So, it is a big opportunity for them to step up and take that chance - because as much as we work with individual players and want them to do well, you have to look after the team first and pick the team you feel is going to get the best results. That is what we've been doing."

North End entertain Bristol City at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon, in a 15:00 kick-off. They then have their third consecutive home game, as Sunderland travel to Lancashire next Wednesday night. After that, Preston hit the road for a long trip down to Portsmouth.