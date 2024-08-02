Sam Greenwood | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Leeds United man is on loan at PNE for the season

Preston North End could have a hurdle to overcome next summer, should they wish to take up the option to sign Sam Greenwood.

The Lilywhites made the 22-year-old their first addition in the transfer window, striking a season-long loan agreement with Leeds United. Greenwood spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and will now have another crack at the Championship, with PNE boss Ryan Lowe bringing him in to play attacking midfield - and take on set-piece responsibility.

A boost, with the signing of ex-Arsenal and Sunderland academy man, was that North End managed to insert an option-to-buy Greenwood permanently, this time next year. Boro agreed the same - for a reported £1.5million fee - but opted against doing so this summer. Ridsdale, though, has now pointed out the impact of Leeds gaining promotion.

“Ryan and I met Sam, with his father, when I was on holiday in June,” Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post. “Then, it was a question of getting the deal done with Leeds United - which was not the easiest, as he’d been out on loan last year and there was a base contribution that somebody else had made. We didn’t want to go as far as that, so it took some negotiating.

“But, the deal was done and the great thing was that Sam and his dad made it absolutely clear they wanted to join us - when we met them. That was good news, getting that out of the way and we then inserted an option to purchase, should we wish, at the end of the season. That is slightly complicated, because of Sam’s personal circumstances, subject to whether Leeds get promoted.

“Time will tell and we’ll see what happens there. That deal, the easiest bit is that the option-to-buy is an agreed price between Leeds United and Preston North End. It’s a classic case, isn’t it? If the loan doesn’t go OK, you don’t want to pay the fee; if the loan does go OK, everybody thinks the fee is too low or the two clubs fall out over the fee or whatever it is.

“In this case, the fee is agreed. If Sam loves us and we love him, the transfer fee between the two clubs is not a problem. It might become marginally more of a problem, were Leeds to be promoted - because Sam isn’t out of contract next summer.”