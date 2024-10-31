Jeppe Okkels | Getty Images

He played the full game against the Gunners on Wednesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with Jeppe Okkels’ overall performance against Arsenal.

The Lilywhites were beaten 0-3 by the Gunners, in Wednesday night’s fourth round Carabao Cup clash at Deepdale. For Okkels, though, his display was a positive among the home supporters. The £1.7million summer signing, from FC Utrecht, made his third start of the season in midweek.

Two of those have come in the cup for the 25-year-old - who has only played six minutes in the last seven league outings. In the absence of the injured Robbie Brady, he operated down the left flank and came close to pulling a goal back in the second half - while continually helping out defensively.

"Yeah, better second half," said Heckingbottom, when asked about the Dane’s display. "The conversations with Jeppe have just been about being more positive. If you are in the team - well any player - but as one of the attackers, we want things at the top end of the pitch.

“We have seen that, again, with our wing-backs - whether it is Robbie's set plays, deliveries or shots, and also defending. The same with Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) or Pottsy, on the other side. So, minimum, we want more attacking output from our wide players, than what our wing-backs deliver, if they are going to play. That is the challenge. That's what we want and that's what we need."

With Brady sidelined for the next few weeks, after suffering ankle ligament damage, Okkels will hope to get a run in the Championship now. Bristol City at home is the next test for Heckingbottom’s side - it’s very much a case of moving on to that one quickly and getting back to league business.

"Yeah, I always treat every cup competition different from the league,” said the PNE chief. “We want to enjoy it and we want to enjoy the experience of the games, no matter where they are. It is a good mental break from the Championship as well."