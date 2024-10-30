Preston North End 0-3 Arsenal RECAP as Ethan Nwaneri stunner helps visitors progress to Carabao Cup quarter-finals
With mist in the air and Deepdale's lights shining bright, the scene was perfectly set for Carabao Cup action - as Preston North End prepared to lock horns with one of the finest teams in the land. Liverpool and Newcastle United were the tests either side of this for Arsenal, but manager Mikel Arteta vowed to go strong and he did just that.
There were six changes for the Lilywhites, with plenty of those who helped get the job done against Fulham, given the nod again. North End kept the Gunners quiet enough in the opening exchanges, but territory and possession was dominated by the visitors and they broke through on 24 minutes. Set-pieces are a major strength of this physical monster of a football team - there was Gabriel Jesus, to smash home first time from Jakub Kiwior's knock down.
All the eyes, pre-match, will have been on the star studded names in Arsenal's XI - but it was the youngest of the bunch who provided a touch of top flight class on 33 minutes. Ethan Nwaneri had put two past Bolton Wanderers in round two and he added his third of the competition, in serious style. One touch to get the ball out of his feet, before a rocket of a left-footed strike into the top left corner.
North End had a mountain to climb at half time; the sight of Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey being introduced showed that the Gunners were by no means taking their foot off the gas. Just before the hour mark, Havertz popped up with a bullet header from 15 yards, to make it three and secure Arsenal's place in the quarter-final.
PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman then produced a superb double save to keep out Jesus and Raheem Sterling. At the other end, Preston did have some openings, but Jeppe Okkels was denied by debutant Tommy Setford - before Emil Riis slotted wide from a glorious Mads Frokjaer cross. At the end of it all, a very stereotypical cup clash against one of the big boys; North End will wait until the next one and dream once again.
PNE XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden (Potts 60'), Whatmough, Lindsay (Storey 77'), Hughes (Best 69'), Thordarson, Ledson, Bowler (Frokjaer 60'), Holmes, Okkels, Greenwood (Riis 60') PNE unused subs: Cornell, Storey, Whiteman, McCann, Stewart. Attendance: 21,811 (5,642 away)
PNE vs Arsenal - LIVE
FULL TIME: PNE 0-3 Arsenal
North End exit the cup as Arsenal - thanks to goals from Jesus, Nwaneri and Havertz - book their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Reaction and ratings to come, online!
84' Big chance (0-3)
Excellent cross from Frokjaer but Riis guides wide from close range.
80' Routine save (0-3)
Saka shapes inside and shoots low and hard, but it’s easy for Woodman to collect.
78' Kept out (0-3)
Okkels drives forward and forces Setford into his first real save of the game. Riis is lurking, trying to force home on the rebound, but Arsenal manage to clear their lines.
77' PNE sub (0-3)
Final change of the night as Storey replaces Lindsay.
76' Crossbar (0-3)
Nwaneri cuts in from the right and almost repeats his first half goal, but this time it skims off the top of the crossbar.
74' Opening for PNE (0-3)
Holmes plays it wide for Potts, who is in down the right and tries to find Riis with his low cross - but it hits an Arsenal leg and loops into the hands of Setford.
73' Wild challenge (0-3)
Thordarson flies into a tackle and is booked for his foul on Havertz. PNE had poured forward, but Frokjaer’s low delivery was cleared.
69' PNE substitute (0-3)
Kian Best is on for Andrew Hughes.
68' Sliced over (0-3)
Arsenal’s corner is headed away but only as far as Nwaneri, who slices a first time shot over.
67' Woodwork (0-3)
Thordarson heads against his own upright from Jorginho’s corner.
66' Terrific double save (0-3)
Jesus shapes inside and sees his low effort parried out by Woodman, who gets up and reacts brilliantly to keep out Sterling’s follow up strike.
63' Two Arsenal changes (0-3)
Saka and Lewis-Skelly replace Martinelli and Zinchenko.
60' Trio of PNE subs (0-3)
Potts, Frokjaer and Riis are introduced in place of Kesler-Hayden, Greenwood and Bowler.
GOAL! PNE 0-3 Arsenal
Havertz bullets his header into the top left corner from 15 yards.
57' Into the book (0-2)
Hughes is shown a yellow card for bringing down Nwaneri.
55' Holds on to it (0-2)
Martinelli skips inside and fizzes an effort at goal, but Woodman watches it all the way along the surface and gathers.
54' Low shot blocked (0-2)
Hughes picks out Okkels this time and he carries the ball forward, cuts inside and sees a low shot blocked well.