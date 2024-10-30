Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE were beaten 0-3 by Arsenal on Wednesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom took positives from his side’s second half performance against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites were dumped out of the Carabao Cup fourth round as goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri and Kai Havertz saw Mikel Arteta’s team triumph at Deepdale. Preston trailed by two at half time and substitute Havertz took the game away for good, with his 57th minute header.

The hosts saw a couple of opportunities go begging in the latter stages of the contest, while Freddie Woodman and Brad Potts produced heroics to prevent further damage at the other end. Post-match, Heckingbottom admitted North End struggled during the first 45 minutes.

“Second half was better,” said Heckingbottom. “We passed the ball and were braver. It would’ve been nice to get the goal I thought our play deserved. The levels at half time, I couldn’t question our work ethic and how hard we worked. I was really disappointed with the first goal, because it was a set play and we were marking the wrong people. It was just a second ball so, for all the possession they had, it was a soft way to give them the lead.

“The second goal is fantastic. Watching it back, I don’t think you will find a way to stop that. But, for me, I think we felt their levels in terms of their quality and intensity without the ball. They really put us under pressure but as good as they were, I didn’t feel we were showing how good we can be with the ball - and with the players we had on the pitch. That was sort of the challenge thrown down to the players at half time - that we needed to be braver and better on the ball.

“I thought we did that second half. I knew exactly what to expect from Mikel and his team. Having seen the team sheet, it reinforced that, so I knew what was coming. With that comes that challenge and second half, I was really pleased we kept the same energy and work rate. But, we were braver, passed the ball and one or two players showed their quality - which we didn’t do in the first half.”

The PNE boss made six changes from last Saturday’s draw at Plymouth Argyle, with Jack Whatmough, Ryan Ledson, Stefan Thordarson, Josh Bowler, Jeppe Okkels and Duane Holmes brought into the side - as Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis dropped to the bench. Heckingbottom explained energy was a big factor behind his team selection on the night.

“Yeah listen, seven games in three weeks,” said Heckingbottom. “Arsenal’s team will chop and change in the next few weeks. It is the same with us. We have been making changes, game to game. We have to, to try and get those levels of energy. It is impossible to do it with 11 players. Injuries as well, with Robbie (Brady) missing - we’ve only had two wing-backs who’ve been playing this season, if you like. They are not going to play every game, so we’ve got the width with another wide player.

“It was an opportunity for Josh and Jeppe to show what they can do. We want them in the team, but our better performances have been coming with wing-backs in the team. We know we are going to need more from them, so getting them minutes was important - and also protecting some of the players who are carrying one or two things at the minute. Emil is having to play 90 minutes after 90 minutes and it takes its toll.

“I have been really pleased with how he’s been performing and I want to keep those levels. It is just impossible, for anyone, to put out the physical numbers we are after, every three days. You just cannot do it, so we need to protect him. And, with him being the only nine if you like, we have got nobody back until after the international break. So, we need him. I know Sam played there tonight; I like him up there with another body.”