Robbie Brady | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Paul Heckingbottom will hope to welcome players back for Derby County

Preston North End’s match day squad could be boosted following the November international break.

The Lilywhites headed into it with a hugely disappointing 3-1 defeat at Portsmouth, which manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted would ruin the next fortnight.

But, it’s been back to work at Euxton this week, with PNE’s next Championship match at home to Derby County - who sit 12th in the division.

In the last outing, Preston were without defenders Liam Lindsay and Patrick Bauer, wide man Robbie Brady and front men Will Keane and Ched Evans.

Here is a round-up of the latest PNE injury news...

Liam Lindsay

The centre-back was forced off towards the end of last week’s 0-0 draw with Sunderland, due to a groin issue. He then sat out of the trip to Portsmouth, which was the second league game of the season he has missed.

The other was Middlesbrough away, due to suspension. Lindsay has started every Championship match he’s been available for, but is out for a couple of weeks with the issue. Post-Pompey, the PNE boss said: “Liam is closer, so in that respect the international break is good for us.”

Potential return date: Saturday, 23 November vs Derby County (H)

Robbie Brady

The 32-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in the away draw at Plymouth Argyle. The Irishman has been missed since then and hasn’t gone away with his country this break, due to the blow. Brady was said to be on track with his rehabilitation, after the defeat at Fratton Park. By the time Derby head to Deepdale, he will have been out for almost one month. Eight weeks is said to be the best case scenario for athletes, so Brady will likely miss a few more matches after the break.

Potential return date: Saturday, 21 December vs QPR (A)

Will Keane

The front man has missed the last eight games, with just five appearances in all competitions so far this season. Keane suffered a thigh injury and was reportedly sidelined for eight weeks. Stuart McCall said he was a couple of weeks away at the start of November, so the number seven is expected to be back in the fold by the Derby clash.

Potential return date: Saturday, 23 November vs Derby County (H)

Patrick Bauer

The German was dealt a nasty blow against Fulham, on his first start under Heckingbottom. Bauer left the pitch with his arm in a sling and underwent surgery on his elbow. He has been running for a week or two now and getting involved with some ball work at Euxton, but is said to still be ‘some way off’ taking park in contact training. Elbow/arm injuries tend to take around 12 weeks to fully heal.

Potential return date: Saturday, 21 December vs QPR (A)

Ched Evans

The striker, who signed a player-coach deal in the summer, has not played since the final day of last season - due to knee issues. But, McCall said in early November he was also a couple of weeks or so away. After Sunderland, it was said by Heckingbottom that the 35-year-old had been getting involved with some training too.

Potential return date: Saturday, 30 November vs West Brom (H)