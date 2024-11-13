Alex Neil signed Andrew Hughes | CameraSport - Mick Walker

The Scot has been out of work since leaving Stoke City in December 2023

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex- Preston North End manager Alex Neil believes there are two issues around Paul Heckingbottom’s current squad.

The Lilywhites are 20th in the Championship after 15 games and will be aiming to climb the table post-international break, with the gap to 11th spot just four points. Heckingbottom has been in charge since game three this season, with PNE having lost their first two league fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil has kept a close eye on his old club, with admiration for certain improvements made by the ex-Barnsley and Sheffield United boss. As for the bigger picture, though, the Scot thinks recruitment in the next few transfer windows will be paramount. He was asked, on the radio, for his thoughts on a Preston supporter’s view that the squad is outdated.

"I think there are two things,” Neil told BBC Lancashire. “This squad, I think, has been put together over the last three seasons to play in a specific type of way - in terms of the back three, wing-backs and things like that. So, that is the first issue, because I think that is difficult. A lot of Preston fans I have heard - I still live in Preston obviously - wanted to get away from that.

“But, I don't know how you do that if you don't have the tools to go and play a different shape. I also think that with every window that goes by, you want an element of freshness in your squad. I don't think anyone can complain in the fact that a lot of these players have been there for a (long time). I signed most of these players, if I am being honest. A lot of them have been there for six, seven, even eight years - which is a long, long time in football."

Despite his assessment of things right now, Neil does not go along with the view that survival in the Championship should be viewed as positive for PNE. The Scot has seen some of the transfer fees Preston have spent on players in recent windows. And, while it is nothing astronomical compared to the rest of the league, Neil feels the success of certain other clubs over the years, should be all the motivation North End need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like I said earlier, I don't think you can put a limit on your aspirations," said Neil. "It's not fair, because teams with similar, or even smaller, budgets than Preston have managed to get to the Premier League. I am pretty sure that is where all the Preston fans will be. There are so many other teams in the north that have managed to get themselves to the Premier League.

"And unfortunately, for Preston, they haven't been one. So, I get the frustration. I do think the Championship is a difficult division... it really is. I am not sure where Preston will currently be with their budget. I am not privy to that, but I know last year their budget was pretty healthy. I obviously had my time at Preston, but since then I think they have broken their transfer record.

“Osmajic was apparently £2m+, whatever that is. They bought the boy Okkels in for £1.7m, if figures are to be believed - I’m only telling you what I’ve read. That is certainly more spending than what Preston had done, if you like. The difficulty you've got is that Okkels is not getting any game time at the moment. If you are going to spend that type of cash, you really need that cash on the pitch."