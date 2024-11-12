A dejected Stefan Thordarson | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

PNE headed into the international break with a 3-1 defeat at Portsmouth

Preston North End sit 20th in the Championship table after 15 games, with the second tier tight as ever.

Top of the table are Sunderland, who are ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference - the two teams having collected 31 points. Queens Park Rangers dropped to bottom of the pile last weekend, with ten points to their name.

Cardiff City, who sit 22nd, are on 15 points - as are Luton Town, PNE and Hull City. There is a mere four points, though, between the Bluebirds and 11th placed Norwich City. After the break, North End’s clear aim is to win more games and climb up the division.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom is firmly of the belief his side ought to have more points on the board, given their performances. Preston have thrown points away in recent weeks, but also seen big refereeing decisions go against them. Granted, there have been a few poor displays - deserving of defeat.

The break is always a good time to take stock of how the league is shaping up and with that in mind, here are the the latest Championship promotion and relegation odds.

Promotion

Leeds - 1/7

Sheff Utd - 11/10

Sunderland - 11/10

Middlesbrough - 5/4

Burnley - 2/1

West Brom - 16/5

Millwall - 13/1

Watford - 16/1

Bristol City - 20/1

Coventry - 20/1

Blackburn - 30/1

Norwich - 33/1

Stoke - 50/1

Swansea - 50/1

Luton - 66/1

Sheff Wed - 66/1

Derby - 80/1

Cardiff - 150/1

Hull - 150/1

Preston - 250/1

Oxford Utd - 250/1

Portsmouth - 375/1

Plymouth - 475/1

QPR - 475/1

*Courtesy of Paddy Power, as of 18:30 on 11/11/2024

Relegation

Portsmouth 1/2

Plymouth 8/13

QPR 11/10

Oxford 13/8

Preston North End 10/3

Cardiff 4/1

Hull 9/2

Derby 9/1

Luton 11/1

Stoke 11/1

Coventry 20/1

Sheffield Wednesday 20/1

Swansea 20/1

Norwich 22/1

Blackburn 25/1

Bristol City 33/1

Millwall 40/1

Watford 40/1

West Brom 250/1

*Courtesy of SkyBet, as of 19:30 on 11/11/2024