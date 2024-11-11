With 15 games played, a new prediction has been made for the remainder of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Preston North End find themselves just outside of the relegation zone following a disappointing defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park at the weekend.

The Lilywhites found themselves 2-0 down in the first half after goals from Josh Murphy and Connor Ogilvie. Emil Riis pulled a goal back, but Colby Bishop scored a penalty a minute from time. Pompey moved off bottom with the win and have brought themselves to within three points of safety.

Elsewhere in the Championship, PNE's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers ran out 3-1 winners against Cardiff City. Burnley defeated Swansea City 1-0 on Sunday after drawing with West Brom on Thursday.

PNE are one of four teams on 15 points, and find themselves ahead of Luton Town and Cardiff City by a goal. The international break has now arrived, and so Paul Heckingbottom and his players can use period as a time for reflection, and thinking of how to turn their fortunes around.

We’re a little over the quarter of the way through the 2024/25 campaign, and by Christmas we will soon reach the half way stage. The table is beginning to take shape with Sunderland sitting at the top ahead of Sheffield United because of goal difference whilst Leeds United and Burnley aren't that far behind.

Not many people would have predicted how bad of a start to the season Luton have had. They could have even been spoken about as title contenders, but now they’re battling to avoid the drop, but things can change quickly.

With the season on pause for almost a fortnight, a new prediction has been made for all 24 teams. A simulation which has been run through a 1,000 times has predicted the final Championship standings. Luckily for Preston North End, they're not in the bottom three, but they are predicted to regess from last season's top-half finish.

New Championship predicted table

24th: Plymouth Argyle - P: 46. W: 11: D: 7. L: 28. GF: 42. GA: 74. GD: -32. Points: 40

23rd: QPR - P: 46. W: 8: D: 16. L: 22. GF: 42. GA: 72. GD: -30. Points: 40

22nd: Portsmouth - P: 46. W: 10: D: 14. L: 22. GF: 49. GA: 75. GD: -26. Points: 44

21st: Stoke City - P: 46. W: 12: D: 12. L: 22. GF: 49. GA: 67. GD: -18. Points: 48

20th: Sheffield Wednesday - P: 46. W: 13: D: 10. L: 23. GF: 47. GA: 72. GD: -25. Points: 49

19th: Cardiff City - P: 46. W: 14: D: 11. L: 21. GF: 51. GA: 63. GD: -12. Points: 53

18th: Swansea City - P: 46. W: 14: D: 11. L: 21. GF: 42. GA: 51. GD: -9. Points: 53

17th: Preston North End - P:46. W: 15: D: 9. L: 22. GF: 44. GA: 63. GD: -19. Points: 54

16th: Derby County - P: 46. W: 15: D: 9. L: 22. GF: 58. GA: 64. GD: -6. Points: 54

15th: Hull City - P: 46. W: 16: D: 9. L: 21. GF: 56. GA: 60. GD: -4. Points: 57

14th: Oxford United - P: 46. W: 16: D: 9. L: 21. GF: 57. GA: 59. GD: -2. Points: 57

13th: Coventry City - P: 46. W: 17: D: 9. L: 20. GF: 58. GA: 59. GD: -1. Points: 60

12th: Luton Town - P: 46. W: 19: D: 4. L: 23. GF: 60. GA: 68. GD: -8. Points: 61

11th: Watford - P: 46. W: 19: D: 6. L: 21. GF: 60. GA: 65. GD: -5. Points: 63

10th: Norwich City - P: 46. W: 18: D: 12. L: 16. GF: 70. GA: 62. GD: +8. Points: 63

9th: Blackburn Rovers - P: 46. W: 19. D: 10. L: 17. GF: 59. GA: 57. GD: +2. Points: 67

8th: Bristol City - P: 46. W: 21. D: 10. L: 15. GF: 58. GA: 52. GD: +6. Points: 73

7th: Middlesbrough - P: 46. W: 21. D: 12. L: 13. GF: 66. GA: 51. GD: +15. Points: 75

6th: Millwall - P: 46. W: 21. D: 12. L: 13. GF: 63. GA: 47. GD: +16. Points: 75

5th: Sheffield United - P: 46. W: 22. D: 13. L: 11. GF: 66. GA: 50. GD: +16. Points: 77

4th: West Brom - P: 46. W: 24. D: 11. L: 11. GF: 67. GA: 46. GD: +21. Points: 83

3rd: Sheffield United - P: 46. W: 26. D: 12. L: 8. GF: 73. GA: 41. GD: +32. Points: 90

2nd: Leeds United - P: 46. W: 26. D: 14. L: 6. GF: 80. GA: 40. GD: +40. Points: 92

1st: Burnley - P: 46. W: 28. D: 12. L: 6. GF: 75. GA: 34. GD: +41. Points: 96