PNE's next match in the Championship is at home to Derby County on November 23

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay could remain absent for the Lilywhites’ next match against Derby County.

The Scot was forced off last Wednesday, in the goalless draw with Sunderland. He still travelled with the squad to Portsmouth, but was not included in the squad due to a groin issue. The centre-back, who has started every league game he’s been available for this campaign, is said to be a fortnight or so away.

One player who will definitely be back in the fold, though, is striker Milutin Osmajic. The Montenegro international was banned for eight games, after biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck. North End boss Paul Heckingbottom will be glad to have him back available.

“Yeah listen, he knows he’s let me down, us down, the fans down, with his actions,” said Heckingbottom, after the defeat to Portsmouth. “We have all paid the price as well as him. We welcome him back.

“He has served his time and done the punishment. We’ve all been punished for it, no doubt, because he would have been playing in these eight games - and I am sure he would’ve scored goals. So yeah, we need him back.

“Hopefully, Will Keane will be back as well, at the top end of the pitch. Robbie Brady is closer, Liam Lindsay is closer - he is going to be a couple of weeks - so in that respect the international break is good for us.”