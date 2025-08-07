Brady, Potts, Thompson and the Preston North End injury news for QPR opening day

Robbie Brady will miss Saturday’s trip to QPR | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Preston North End will be without Robbie Brady on the opening day of the season at Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites head to Loftus Road but the Republic of Ireland international will play no part, along with summer signing Jordan Thompson. There have been reports of Brad Potts also being absent through injury, but manager Paul Heckingbottom was far more coy over the number 44.

He said: “I'm not saying he's out, but we'll see how he is. Robbie got injured in the last game, did his calf, so he'll be out a couple of weeks. We’ll see how we are then. Hopefully, we get the boys back as quick as possible.

“When (Thompson) wasn’t progressing, he wasn't happy with it - Jacko wasn’t happy with it - so we went and had a different type of scan. Something was missed in the first diagnosis. He's had an operation to repair that.

“And then, yeah, just about recovering now. Listen, it's tough for him because he's just come to a new club, wanted to start well. He knew he wouldn't be starting initially in pre-season, but had been working hard to get with the players.

“It's only when he's got to a certain point and couldn't progress beyond it that... well, something's not right here. So yeah, I feel for him, I do. When you come to a new club, it's the last thing you want.”

On whether anything could’ve been done differently, Heckingbottom said: Well, he wasn't our player so it's tough. You do the medical, you do the scans, you take over his care and it's the surgeon who's obviously assessed him.

“It's only when he wasn't progressing as he should have been that they wanted a second opinion, did a different scan, which showed something that needed correcting. It's a big blow and I feel for him.

“For us it is. Although we can play Pottsy there, I've said I'd like to see Pottsy playing in midfield but Ben, Ali and Steffi... Jordan, we saw as one of those with the know-how, Championship experience and he gave us that balance with his left foot as well.”

On whether Potts is viewed as a midfielder over wing-back now, he added: “No, he could (still do that). I've spoken to him a lot but Pottsy gets goals and that's the thing... I know what he can do, break from midfield and crash in the box.

“So then Pol, Thierry - who can also play on that right - if they're adding goals and assists and you've got Pottsy in midfield, it's a way to improve it. But I've also said to Pottsy... if we sign a goalscorer in midfield, then we put him back to right wing-back, we've got two who can score haven’t we?

“So, that's what we're after... we're after ways to win games. But I know Pottsy and what he brings in there - and he brings those same qualities wide, but central he will certainly make the box a lot more from midfield.”

