Richard Kone is being linked with a move away from Wycombe Wanderers

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wycombe Wanderers have reportedly lowered their asking price to £3million for striker Richard Kone.

The Ivorian has been linked with a handful of clubs in recent weeks, including Preston North End who reportedly had a £3m offer rejected by the Chairboys. Wycombe were said to be holding out for £5m for the front man, who scored 18 league goals last season but is in the final 12 months of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea and French club, Toulouse, have reportedly seen offers knocked back for the 22-year-old. It was suggested that the Swans had put a £4.5 bid on the table, but talks are now said to have stalled between the Championship and League One clubs. The other second tier side to be credited with interest in Kone is Leicester City.

Now, reports from Sky Sports state that a ‘promotion chasing’ Championship club are expected to submit an offer for Kone. That is followed by claims that Wycombe are ‘willing to let their star striker go for a guaranteed fee of around £3m plus add-ons’. Kone did not feature for Wycombe in their opening game at Bradford last weekend.

On that, boss Mike Dodds said: “One thing I don’t want to do while I’m the head coach of this football club is flower things up and not be honest with the fans. I think it’s very important (to say) that we have had four or five offers this week - obviously I’m not involved in those conversations - from EFL clubs and clubs abroad.

“We’ve also tabled a new contract offer to him. I think with all those things, the week has not been ideal for Rich. The fact that there is a lot going on behind the scenes, I’ve made a decision to leave him out. I’ll speak to Rich tomorrow and see where we’re at. I hope he will be available for next weekend, but we’ll see how the week pans out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End have signed strikers Michael Smith and Daniel Jebbison, on a free transfer and loan respectively. But, manager Paul Heckingbottom has made it clear he wants further attacking additions - including a ‘different type’ of centre-forward. The North End chief would also like a 1v1 player and goal scoring midfielder.

Your next PNE read: North End 2025/26 predictions