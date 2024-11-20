Preston North End v Derby County early injury news as 5 out and 4 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latest injury news from Preston North End and Derby County ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash on Saturday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's each sides first game back since the international break and the beginning of a very busy period with seven games scheduled between now and Christmas. North End went into the break on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth, whilst Derby County played to a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship standings currently have North End in 20th and just outside the relegation zone on goal difference whilst the Rams are in the top half. Only four points separate Preston and Derby and a win would move PNE up to as high as 15th.

Preston North End team news

Milutin Osmajic played for the reserves over the international break rather than linking up for national duty, which was perhaps down to his lack of competitive football. Osmajic netted five goals against Wigan Athletic, and now he is now back and eligible for selection after serving an eight-game ban.

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady suffered ankle ligament damage against Plymouth Argyle. He isn't expected to come back until around mid-December.

A groin issue forced Liam Lindsay to come off against Sunderland and then he played no part against Portsmouth. The international break came as a good time as Lindsay will have used that time to recover, and so he’s only a slight doubt with Paul Heckingbottom providing an update on him later in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Keane has been missing for the last eight games due to a thigh injury. He's been spotted in a recent training video and so he should be back in the fold for Derby, but again Heckingbottom will confirm his status in his pre-match press conference.

Patrick Bauer on his first start under Heckingbottom suffered an elbow injury. He requird surgery and has been doing some light training, but he's not likely to be in contention until December.

Player-coach Ched Evans has not made a single competitive appearance this season. A knee issue has stopped him from playing, and he's said to be a couple of weeks away, but Derby will be too soon.

Out: Robbie Brady, Patrick Bauer, and Ched Evans. Doubt: Will Keane and Liam Lindsay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County team news

A groin injury ruled Callum Elder out of their last match. A near fortnight without their last game might have seen him get to full fitness but Paul Warne will confirm his status in his conference.

A 'freak' thigh injury has on-loan Wolves man Tawanda Chirewa out. David Ozoh has been sidelined since Septemberand he was due to return in October he suffered a set back after hurting his quad muscle. He will be pushing to be a part of the action on Saturday.

Ryan Nyambe is a long-term absentee. He's out for a large part of the campaign having suffered a knee injury towards the end of October.

Out: Tawanda Chirewa, and Ryan Nyambe. Doubt: Callum Elder and David Ozoh.