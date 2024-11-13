12-goal thriller as Milutin Osmajic scores FIVE for Preston North End reserves against Wigan Athletic
Milutin Osmajic scored five goals as Preston North End reserves beat Wigan Athletic U21s in the Central League Cup.
The Lilywhites played their second match of the Central League Cup group stage, at Christopher Park on Wednesday afternoon. In their first group match, North End were beaten 4-3 by Stoke City. But, PNE headed into the game having won their last Central League fixture, against Wrexham.
And for Osmajic, it was a return to the pitch after his eight-game ban. Latics took the lead after two minutes, but North End were level on 20 minutes through the Montenegrin. Two minutes later, he fired Preston ahead and his hat-trick was then secured in the space of eight minutes.
The visitors led 3-1 at the break and it was five just after the hour mark, with Theo Mawene seeing a deflected effort from range find the net - before Osmajic lifted the ball over the goalkeeper for his fourth of the afternoon.
Layton Stewart soon got in on the act to make it six, as he converted from the low cross of Kacper Pasiek. Before the 70th minute mark, it was 7-1 when Stewart headed the ball across goal from Best’s cross - and there was Osmajic to poke home.
A brace from Tom Costello, in the space of three minutes, saw Wigan claw a couple of goals back. But, Pasiek turned provider once again on 77 minutes, this time picking out Kian Taylor at the back post - who made no mistake. With five to play, Jensen Weir scored a fourth for the hosts.
PNE starting XI: Davis; Critchley, McGhee, Best Nelson, Taylor, Wilson (Kamara 46’), Pasiek, T. Mawene, Stewart, Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Stowell, Tarry, Garrigan, Carroll.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.