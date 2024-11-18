Will Keane, left, is closing in on his PNE return | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Will Keane has handed Preston North End a huge boost.

The striker - who finished last season as the Lilywhites’ 13-goal top scorer - has been pictured as he closes in on his first-team return.

Keane has been absent since the end of September with a thigh injury. The issue has seen the Republic of Ireland international sit out PNE’s past nine games. And while the Deepdale faithful have been provided with positive updates on his fitness during that time, we now have visible evidence that the 31-year-old is closing in on a return.

That came via the club’s social media platform, with a picture of Keane uploaded onto X, formerly Twitter, on Monday as Paul Heckingbottom’s side prepare to face Derby in the Championship on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether the former Ipswich and Hull forward will be deemed fit enough to feature against the Rams. However, with PNE in need of points as they sit 20th in the Championship table, it would be no surprise to see Keane involved in some capacity for the important Deepdale fixture.

His 13 goals last term helped North End finish 10th. However, injury has limited the one-time Manchester Unted trainee to just four league outings this season to date - a frustration that has also resulted in the front man bagging just one goal so far.

Sam Greenwood and Emil Riis both lead the way in terms of Championship goals for Preston this term, with three apiece. But Keane’s potential return against Derby - alongside that of Milutin Osmajic, who has now completed his eight-match ban - will provide the additional competition up front that Heckingbottom craves as he looks to turn Preston’s form around.

The Deepdale outfit are winless in six, following their defeat to Portsmouth last time out.