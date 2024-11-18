To win promotion: 1/6To win promotion: 1/6
Bookies' new predicted Championship table as Preston North End find themselves in real battle with Cardiff, Portsmouth and QPR to retain nine-year status

By Mark McMahon
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 17:24 GMT

Preston North End fans will have every reason to be feeling a bit nervous about their club’s Championship status.

Fifteen games into the 2024-25 season and Paul Heckingbottom’s side find themselves 20th in the league table and outside the relegation zone on goal difference only.

A six-game winless run - including a 3-1 defeat at the hands of previously rock-bottom Portsmouth - won’t have helped matters or confidence levels among the Deepdale faithful.

However, there’s still plenty of time remaining for PNE to turn things around, while the January transfer window should allow Heckingbottom the chance to really make his mark on the squad he inherited from Ryan Lowe back in August.

The Lilywhites’ next Championship game is at home to Derby County on Saturday - a side who sit 12th in the table following a win and a draw against Coventry and Plymouth respectively in their two games immediately before the international break.

The fixture will provide another difficult challenge for PNE in their battle for survival and bid to retain a Championship status they’ve held firm for the past nine seasons.

But while the Deepdale faithful retain hope that results can improve, can the same be said about those who like to put money on promotions and relegations?

Here’s how the bookies see the current Championship race at both ends of the table.

11/10

1. Sheffield United

11/10 | Getty Images

6/5

2. Sunderland

6/5 | Getty Images

5/4

3. Boro

5/4 | Getty Images

9/4

4. Burnley

9/4 | Getty Images

