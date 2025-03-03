PNE midfielder was linked with Portsmouth and Oxford United during the January transfer window

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson has had no news surrounding his contract at Deepdale.

The 27-year-old sees his deal expire in the summer having been at PNE since the summer of 2018. He has added 24 appearances to his tally this campaign, with Ledson’s total now at 207 for the Lilywhites.

Preston’s number 18 is among a group of senior players set to become a free agent at the end of the season. North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has not closed the door on fresh terms, though.

As for Ledson - whom Portsmouth and Oxford United have been credited with interest in over recent months - he has been open about wanting to stay at the club and is therefore just trying to impress.

“Yeah, listen, that's all I can do anytime I get on the pitch,” said Ledson. “I keep myself fit as I can and I’ll try my best for this club until I'm told otherwise.”

In the recent absence of injured captain, Ben Whiteman, more minutes have come Ledson’s way but he has operated in a more advanced role - something he has enjoyed.

“Yeah, I think it probably suits me a little bit more,” said Ledson. “Especially when I can go and press and really set triggers and get after people, which is what I like to do.

“I've scored a couple of goals this year from getting in the box. Hopefully, I can try and get one or two more before the end of the season. It's been nice getting in further positions, which I like to do.”

“Still well capable...”

Ledson has joined the 200 club at PNE, scoring seven goals and assisting 14. The Liverpudlian has had his ups and downs over the years but feels in a good place with his football at the moment.

“Yeah, listen, I think I've showed this year that I'm in a good vein of form,” said Ledson. “I think I've played some of my best stuff.

“Obviously, I know I won Player of the Year. I'm over my injuries now, with my knee situation and stuff - I'm still managing it.

“But I think at times, even coming into this calendar year, I've showed that I'm still well capable of playing at this level and playing for this club.”