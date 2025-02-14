Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season

Preston North End assistant manager Stuart McCall has hailed Ryan Ledson’s recent performance level.

The number 18 made his fourth start in five Championship games on Tuesday night, as he captained PNE to victory at Norwich City. It was Ledson’s 20th appearance of the season across all competitions.

His displays have come under the microscope more in recent weeks given the fact the midfielder is in the final few months of his contract at Deepdale.

Ryan Ledson celebrates the result | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

The 27-year-old has represented Preston on 203 occasions since joining in 2018 but it remains to be seen whether his journey at Deepdale continues beyond this campaign.

It is something he would like to do - Ledson has made his stance on the matter clear in the media. He has also received his fair share of praise from manager Paul Heckingbottom.

And McCall has been impressed by the former Everton man as well, both on and off the pitch. The PNE assistant was keen to highlight the value Ledson adds to the squad.

“Yeah, I think we always know what we're getting from Ryan,” said McCall. “Even when he's not in the side... in the dressing room before the game he's one that's geeing everyone up.

“He trains exactly the same if he's in the team or not in the team. You need them players in your dressing room and in your group, so when he has played for us he's performed really well and again, the other night, across the board we had some outstanding performances.

“Ledo was up there in leading from the front, setting the press, communicating, organising, winning fouls when we needed it... all little bits that go into making you a winning side.”

The North End man has also been deployed in a more advanced role this season, since Heckingbottom and McCall walked through the door. Ledson has often sat in front of the defence during his PNE career but the management duo have pushed him higher up the pitch.

“Yeah, I think we've looked at it,” said McCall. “Obviously Steffy, for Iceland, goes and plays as a six and one in front. The training sessions we've done and the finishing sessions, he is probably as good as anyone at getting in box and finishing.

“Although, you wouldn't have thought that the other night with this chance - and we've given him a little bit of stick about it! But yeah, I think he's got two or three goals this season for us already and I think he enjoys playing a little bit further up.

“It gives him the licence to go and attack the box and he's very strong in the air. So yeah, rather than him just being sitting in front of the back four we have given him a little bit more licence to roam and get in the box, definitely.”