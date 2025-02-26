Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the PNE players yet to have their contracts extended ahead of the summer transfer window

Freddie Woodman

The fact the number one’s contract has not been sorted yet would imply uncertainty from either the player or club’s side. Woodman has been a regular starter in his two-and-a-half years at Preston; on paper it is a deal the Lilywhites would look to get sorted swiftly. It started well for the former Newcastle United man as he kept 17 clean sheets in season one and won Player of the Year. Since then performances have been up and down and Woodman has not escaped flak. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see the two go their separate ways this summer and the shot-stopper take on a new challenge. His positive energy in camp would likely be missed.

Emil Riis

Manager Paul Heckingbottom was open about the Dane’s situation when recently asked, stating that Riis would like to explore his options in the summer - and has ambitions to play as high as possible. The number nine is a threat at Championship level and would not be straightforward to replace. A departure looks likely but the North End boss hasn’t completely ruled a contract extension out; Riis does appear to be enjoying his football under the 47-year-old. He’s been a solid signing for PNE and it would be a disappointing way for the journey to end. When players enter their final 12 months though the power is held by them. Riis wouldn’t be the first or last to want a new test.

Duane Holmes

The horrible injury at Norwich City may well prove the final blow to Holmes’ hopes of earning fresh terms, but Heckingbottom has utilised him regularly this season so you wouldn’t be too certain. Holmes would be another big character to lose and his availability record has been good at North End; the injury sustained at Carrow Road completely out of his control. Preston have sometimes stuck by players after those cruel blows but there isn’t much room for sentiment this summer - which has been described as a opportunity to change things. Holmes is still useful at the level and offers a different dynamic in PNE’s midfield. He won’t be short of options if North End do decide to let him go.

Ryan Ledson

The 27-year-old has made no bones about the fact he wants to stay at the club. Earlier this season, with Ledson lacking game time and other clubs linked with a move, it looked as though this campaign may be his seventh and final at Deepdale. Since then he has got himself back in the fold and started plenty of games over the last few months, while putting in some solid performances. Heckingbottom stated there was ‘every chance’ the number 18 is still on board next season and praise has also come in from assistant Stuart McCall. There is little chance of everyone on this list leaving North End and if you were to have a stab at someone sticking around, Ledson would be up there.

Robbie Brady

There were concerns over the Irishman’s injury record when he signed for PNE but 66 appearances across his first two seasons represented a steady return. Brady has added 18 to that tally this year but struggled to catch a break in recent months, with a variety of issues sidelining him over the festive period and beyond. He is back in the fold and performed well off the bench at home to Millwall. There is no doubting the experience and quality Brady possesses and he is a key personality in the dressing room. But it’s whether he fits into Heckingbottom’s ideal system moving forward - the Preston boss has also spoken about creating budget. In those wide areas it is key to have speed, power and stand. A big thanks for his efforts and handshake after three seasons may be the wise way to go.

Kian Best

The youngster is out on loan at Bohemians where he will hopefully get much needed game time. North End will surely offer the defender a contract as they will be entitled to compensation in the event he rejects a deal and goes elsewhere. Best was plummeted on to the first team stage straight out of the academy and it may well have been too much, too soon. He now faces a challenge to get himself back in the frame but is still young and has time on his side.

Ched Evans

Evans wasn’t expected to return to the pitch this season but he’s put the coaching to one side and decided to prioritise playing again. The number nine has come off the bench a few times and handled it reasonably. It will be interesting to see what happens after the season - whether he returns to the coaching staff permanently if all parties are open to that, the door is left open to keep playing or he moves on to pastures new. Realistically, Preston need four strikers excluding the 36-year-old.

Josh Seary

The youngster has been back at Preston for a few months now after suffering a serious injury while out on loan at Larne. Seary was a player PNE had high hopes for when he agreed a professional contract at the age of 16 - his deal was then extended this time last year. It’s a difficult one to predict at the moment given the lack of football Seary has played in what was a big year for him. North End sticking by a young player after a nasty blow and getting him out on loan against next season wouldn’t be a shock. Seary does turn 21 in September though and, for his own career, a permanent move to a new club and environment - with regular football coming his way - might be the best thing.

Patrick Bauer

It’s a fairly straightforward one to predict with the German defender. Bauer hasn’t been in the first team picture for a few years now and was expected to leave last summer, but ended up triggering another year in his contract. The centre-back hasn’t managed to get out on loan and therefore his game time has been pretty much non-existent since 2022. He will still go with the best wishes of the Preston faithful, having been a firm fan favourite while a regular - and rock of a defender - in the team.