Preston North End faithful's £3.1k target for Aston Villa quarter-final as Kesler-Hayden donates
Preston North End supporters want to raise £3,100 to recreate an ‘iconic’ Tifo for the FA Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa.
The draw for the last eight of the competition - which the Lilywhites have reached for the first time since 1966 - was made on Sunday evening. PNE, the only non-top flight side left in, will host the Premier League club over the last weekend of March.
And, after the Deepdale faithful were loud and proud in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burnley, added effort is being made to create a fitting quarter-final atmosphere. The tifo targeted is the same seen during the 2005 play-off semi-final against Derby County.
PNE Flags by PNE Online, in conjunction with Mooching, have set up a GoFundMe which is already close to raising £1,000 of the £3,100 target. Preston defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden - ineligible for the tie due to being on loan from Villa - has put £100 in.
Ticket sales had been a concern on social media ahead of the Burnley game but the home support did not disappoint on the day. Manager Paul Heckingbottom had hoped for the best atmosphere of the season and there was a terrific noise inside Deepdale as PNE secured their spot in the last eight.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Ipswich Town or Nottingham Forest
Preston North End vs Aston Villa
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
