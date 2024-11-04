PNE man has missed out on a call-up to the latest Scotland squad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay hopes he’ll get a taste of international football once again.

The Lilywhites man has not been called up to the latest Scotland squad, for Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland. Last international break, PNE’s number six was included in Steve Clarke’s squad for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay - who has made 131 appearances for Preston - misses out this time though, with Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry returning to the squad. The 29-year-old Glaswegian didn’t feature against Portugal or Croatia, but still enjoyed the experience greatly and hopes more calls will come.

Read More Bristol City head coach has his say on Yu Hirakawa's hugely controversial goal at Preston North End

“Of course, I’ve got the taste (for it),” said Lindsay. “It was a good week and a good experience. I loved it really. Obviously, I am a bit disappointed not to get in the one coming up. But, that’s football. It is full of disappointments and also highs, so I will just keep trying to play well and force my way in for the next one. I have not heard much, so I think it’s a bit cut throat yeah! That’s all I can go off.

On what he learned, the PNE man added: “It’s just a different style of play, really. They are obviously in Pot A and against world class opposition. How specific and detailed, defensively, you need to be was good for me to learn.

“Steve Clarke has obviously done great, defensively, as the Scotland manager so it was just good to pick up little things from them, here and there. And, training was a high standard. You raise your standards when you get into that environment, so it was little bits of everything and I just enjoyed it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No call-up this time means it’s full focus on domestic football for the upcoming period. There have been positives in plenty of performances under Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom - but the next few weeks will be about picking up wins and climbing the Championship table. After shipping eight goals in the last three league outings, Lindsay knows the importance of getting back to the required levels.

He said: “One of the good things about having these games is that you can right your wrongs. We are looking to do that, especially at home. Personally, I like night games. Defensively, it has not been good enough. We are after clean sheets all the time, but especially conceding far too many in the last few games, we’ll be looking to get one. I think (Plymouth) was the first time in my career that has happened, so hopefully the first and last.”