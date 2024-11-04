Preston North End centre-back Liam Lindsay | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Liam Lindsay has been overlooked by Steve Clarke following the announcement of the latest Scotland squad.

The Glasgow-born centre-back, who is a mainstay of the Preston North End defence and a key player for Paul Heckinbottom’s side, had been expected to remain part of the group for the forthcoming games against Croatia and Poland after receiving his maiden call-up last month.

Scotland have secured just one win from their past 16 games - against Gibraltar - and are in real danger of losing their top-tier Nations League status. Lindsay was anticipated to get a maiden outing for his country and help the Scots shore up a backline that has conceded 16 goals in their past eight games.

That won’t be the case during the forthcoming international break, though, with the under-pressure Clarke recalling former Aberdeen and Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna (Las Palmas) and Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq) to defensive options that also include Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Lindsay, who has made 119 apearances for North End following his 2021 move from Stoke and has started 16 of the Lilywhites’ 17 games this season, has not played for Scotland at any level. He’s spoken in the past, however, at his wish of lining up for the Tartan Army.

Following his call-up last month, the 29-year-old told The Sun: “I think over the last few years I’ve always been mentioned, be it the media or whatever.

“It’s not that I’ve ever lost faith or anything like that, I just had to keep continuing what I was doing for my club.

“I’ve been playing consistently and been playing well for the last two years. I think I’m playing my best football. I was just trying to get my best chance to get in the squad and thankfully it’s come.

“The last few years I feel I’ve got a lot of trust from the manager and the other players.

“I feel like I’m in my prime now. I’ve been playing the best football of my career.”

As well as Lindsay, James Forrest, Andy Irving, Jon McCracken and Jack MacKenzie also miss out.