It's the former Liverpool striker's second season at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom assures Layton Stewart was in his thinking during last weekend’s defeat to Bristol City.

The Lilywhites’ striking department has been hit hard in recent weeks. In addition to Milutin Osmajic being banned for eight games, Will Keane sustained a thigh injury which sidelined the number seven for several weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, with player-coach Ched Evans having not been available all season due to a knee issue, Stewart has the only alternative to Emil Riis in recent matches. But, the ex-Liverpool man is yet to make his first appearance of the 2024/25 season - after racking up 16 in the previous campaign.

When asked about the number 17 on Monday, Heckingbottom said: “I was touch and go the other night, whether to put him on. I was looking at him and we were changing, but we went with the two wide players to try and get a different supply - and change shape.

“First half, I felt we had all the control. Second half, as much as Bristol City were a counter threat and only had four shots, the game had become really scrappy. I just felt we needed to try and change the game, to get a bit more control and that was in the wide areas.

“But yeah, Layton was very much at the forefront of my mind. When we were a goal down, I wouldn't have taken Emil off for Layton - to just do that same (stuff). I wanted as many goals on the pitch as we could find."