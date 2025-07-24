Preston North End close in on deal for Celtic trialist also linked with Wrexham

Shay Reid | Belfast News Letter

The young striker has had two trials at Celtic and has been also linked with Wrexham, Luton Town and Aberdeen.

Preston North End are closing in on a deal to sign teenage striker Shay Reid.

The Lancashire Post understands the Lilywhites are set to land 16-year-old’s signature following a successful trial week.

The Cliftonville ace would complete a move from the Northern Irish outfit, with PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale explaining he had been offered a two-year scholarship, plus one-year pro deal.

Reid impressed as North End’s academy side playing friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday and Wrexham. He netted against the Owls before scoring twice against the Red Dragons, with one assist provided in each match.

The teen frontman has previously had two spells on trial with Celtic after impressing in the U20 Premiership Development League for Cliftonville.

Reid topped the charts, with 23 goals in 32 outings, and at U18 level, he managed a further 21 strikes in 25 appearances.

His impressive goal return alerted Wrexham, Luton Town and Aberdeen, who have all been credited with an interest in his services.

But it’s PNE who look to have won the race.

Peter Ridsdale on Shay Reid

Preston North End chief executive Peter Ridsdale | Getty Images

Speaking exclusively to the Lancashire Post this week, the PNE CEO said: “The latest I understand is that we have made a proposal to him for a scholarship and a first year pro. I spoke to his parents yesterday, and him, with Nick Harrison. They seem to have been very impressed with the week over here.

“We were obviously pleased with what he'd done. Three goals, I think, in two games. We're just waiting to hear their reaction but I personally had a call with the parents yesterday.

“The young man, he was good. He was over here on his birthday as well. I think his birthday was last Friday. So, yes, he'd enjoyed it and he'd done well... just waiting to hear back from him.”

