Patrick Bauer made 105 appearances for PNE during a six-year stay at Deepdale.

Patrick Bauer is being tracked by a number of Preston North End’s Championship rivals, according to reports.

The centre-back was one of eight players to be released by the Lilywhites at the end of last term, bringing an end to his six-year affiliation with the club.

But there is interest in Bauer, with second-tier clubs reportedly eyeing a free-transfer move this summer.

Oxford United, Derby County, Coventry City are all said to be interested in the experienced centre-half, according to SportsBoom.

The article has claimed both the U’s and the Rams have held discussions with the German over a potential deal as they look to bolster their backlines ahead of the opening day of the season.

Despite his PNE release, Bauer has remained busy this summer as he continues his search for a new club. The ex-Charlton Athletic man has been training with the PFA-led pre-season camp, which allows out-of-contract members the chance to stay fit during the close season.

The camp allows players to have access to spa and gym facilities, strength and conditioning sessions, training and matches, with Bauer already featuring twice this summer in friendlies against Port Vale and Solihull Moors.

Patrick Bauer’s six-year stay with PNE

The German centre-back arrived at PNE in 2019, with his stock on the rise after netting a last-minute winner for Charlton in the League One play-off final against Sunderland.

He went on to feature 106 times in all competitions for North End and netted on eight occasions.

However, injuries hampered his time in Lancashire, first sustaining a horrific Achilles problem in December 2020, keeping him sidelined for the remainder of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Outings would become less frequent for Bauer in the remaining three years of his time in Lancashire, turning out just eight times after falling down the pecking order at the heart of the backline.

Last term, the centre-back registered just two appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s men before being released at the end of his deal in May.

