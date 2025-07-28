Preston North End have been linked with Pompey forward Callum Lang

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho insists he has been reassured over Callum Lang’s future at Fratton Park.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Preston North End had seen a £2million bid rejected for the ex-Wigan Athletic man - who scored 10 Championship goals last season for Pompey.

Both Portsmouth and PNE CEOs were relatively coy over the speculation, but Mousinho - who played for North End - issued a firm response when asked by the local press last weekend.

“It’s one of those which always brings a smile to my face, but you could see today that’s a player not playing for the sake of it,” Mousinho told The News. “You can tell his commitment to Pompey and wants to be here - and I thought he was excellent in a different position.

“It was really pleasing to see Callum back out on the pitch and hopefully that puts an end to all the speculation. His hamstring issue is why we brought him off after 45 minutes. It is honestly why we didn’t play against Crawley. I know sometimes there’s a coincidence of what pops up online, then not seeing him in the starting line-up.

“I know we had spoken about the fact he wouldn't be playing in that game. We decided to play Colby because he’d had a knock, but Callum has been great all week, he has been at it and it was really good to play him. There are always going to be links when a player scores 10 goals and that is a compliment to Callum.

“As far as I am concerned as a head coach, we know Callum is going to be here this season, we know he is not for sale, which is a really positive part of this football club. There is absolutely no reason to sell any players if we'd receive bids.

“That's not to say it’s never going to happen in the future with any player but certainly, we are not in a position where we need to think about selling a player like Callum.”

“I just got a call on Saturday morning...”

When asked if a bid had been received, Mousinho said: “I have no idea, that is honestly nothing which comes to my door.

“I just got a call on Saturday morning about all the rumours online... how there was absolutely nothing in it, ‘Callum is your player, you are not going to have to deal with any of that.’ That is the beauty of being head coach because I can just concentrate on winning a game.”

North End have signed nine players so far in the transfer window but funds are still available to spend, having recruited five free transfers and one loan player. Manager Paul Heckingbottom made clear his priority in the rest of the window, with three player profiles identified.

