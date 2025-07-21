Callum Lang

Reports emerged last weekend that PNE had seen a bid rejected for the Pompey star

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has kept his cards close to his chest over reported Preston North End interest in Callum Lang.

It was reported last Saturday that the Lilywhites had seen a £2million offer knocked back by the Fratton Park club - who finished 16th in the Championship last season. Lang scored 10 goals over the course of the campaign for John Mousinho’s men, with four of those coming in one game at home to Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the former Wigan Athletic front man’s future appears up in the air - though Cullen insists the player is happy at the club. He has one-year left to run on his contract, with a 12 month option on top of that available to Pompey. Amid the transfer talk Cullen gave direct quotes to the local media in Portsmouth.

“Unsubstantiated links.”

He told The News: “There is going to be speculation about players coming in and players going out. However, we are never going to comment on players because it doesn’t help us, regardless of whether it’s true or not.

“As you start to build up a really talented pool of players, which we believe we are doing at the moment with a number of different individuals - with Callum obviously one of them - then we’re always going to get rumours, conjecture and so-called interest.

“Callum is really enjoying his football for Pompey and our focus - and Callum’s focus - is on getting fit and available for selection for the start of the season at Oxford. I am not going to comment on anything in terms of unsubstantiated links with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lang was absent from Portsmouth’s latest pre-season friendly against Crawley Town due to a hamstring issue. He sustained an injury back in February but returned for the final three league games of the season. The 26-year-old, in total, has chipped in with 14 goals and three assists in 45 appearances for Pompey.

Your next PNE read: North End ‘open talks’ with goalkeeper