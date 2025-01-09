Supercomputer's new final predicted Championship 1-24 with Preston North End, Sunderland & Luton Town changes
Preston North End currently sit 15th in the Championship table after 26 games.
The Lilywhites were held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford United last time out, after successive home wins against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday. With the half-way mark having been passed, football data experts Opta have released a mid-season update to their final Championship table prediction.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been forecasted to remain in their current league position after 46 matches. Although not what many North End fans would’ve been hoping for at the start of the season, it is an increase of four places - when compared to Opta’s prediction at the start of the year.
In the promotion race, Leeds United are expected to hold on to their spot at the top of the table and be promoted back to the Premier League as champions. The runners-up position is predicted to go to Burnley, with the Clarets leapfrogging currently second placed Sheffield United.
The Blades are forecasted to come third and compete in the play-offs alongside Sunderland, West Brom and Middlesbrough. Blackburn Rovers are anticipated to narrowly miss out on the top six, finishing a position shy in seventh. Further down the pile the bottom three are expected to remain as they are.
This would see Cardiff City return to the third-tier for the first time in 22 years, alongside Plymouth Argyle and Hull City. It would also mean all three promoted teams would retain their Championship status for the second year running.
Opta’s new predicted final Championship table
- Leeds United
- Burnley
- Sheffield United
- Sunderland
- West Brom
- Middlesbrough
- Blackburn Rovers
- Watford
- Bristol City
- Norwich City
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Swansea City
- Millwall
- Coventry City
- Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers
- Derby County
- Luton Town
- Stoke City
- Oxford United
- Portsmouth
- Hull City
- Cardiff City
- Plymouth Argyle
