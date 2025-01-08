Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE linked with Irish youth international along with Cardiff City

Preston North End are said to be keeping close tabs on Irish teenage starlet Warren Davis, as reported by the Football Insider.

The attacking midfielder currently plays for League of Ireland side Drogheda United and PNE are said to face competition from fellow Championship side Cardiff City in their bid for the Irishman’s signature. Despite being only 19-years-old, Davis has made quite an impression in his home country.

He has featured 58 times for Drogheda United and represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 level. The No.10 scored four goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions last season and is understood to have a buy-out clause inserted into his current deal with Drogheda.

The teenager - whose cousin is MMA fighter Conor McGregor - is contracted at the club until 2025. Any sale would be a big blow though for Drogheda - who would prefer to keep him in their ranks and build on their 2024 FAI Cup win.

Davis has earned many plaudits for his performances over the past couple of years, with Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty front and centre to heap praise on the youngster.

“He’s a really exciting player,” said Doherty. “He came in last year, made a lot of appearances, and played in a variety of positions. He’s versatile and has done really well for us no matter where he plays.

“He’s a great kid. I love having him in the group. He’s always smiling, always brings a great energy to the group and he has seriously good potential. He’s the type of player we want to have at the club.”