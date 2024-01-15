Isaac Hayden has played more than 170 times for Newcastle and is a Championship title-winner

Preston North End are reportedly in talks to sign Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden.

That’s according to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who claims the Deepdale outfit have held discussions with the 28-year-old about spending the remainder of the season with Ryan Lowe’s troops.

The defensive-minded ace is available for another move away from St James’ Park after being recalled early from a season-long stay at Standard Liege. Hayden featured 10 times for the Belgian top-flight side before his return to the UK this month, with Shola Ameobi - the former Toon striker who now works at Newcastle’s loan manager - tasked with finding the player another switch away from the club.

That has seen Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers all linked with the former Arsenal youngster, who moved to the Toon for £2.6m in 2016. But the latest devlopment claims that Lowe is at the front of the queue to land the experienced campaigner who won the Championship title with Newcastle during his first season with the club.

Hayden, who is contracted to the Toon until June 2026, has since made more than 170 appearances for the St James’ Park outfit, but has found himself down the pecking order in recent years. That has also seen him loaned out to Norwich for the 2022-23 season, where he featured 14 times for the Canaries.

Preston are yet to make any January signings to date, but have seen loanee Cavlin Ramsay return to Liverpool. Lowe revealed early this month that he might have to reduce the size of his squad before bringing in any new additions this month.