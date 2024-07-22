Ryan Lowe with club director Peter Ridsdale | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport

PNE are targeting further additions in the summer transfer window

Preston North End are hoping to strengthen Ryan Lowe’s squad further this week, as transfer talks slowly progress.

The Lilywhites completed their first two signings of the summer, earlier this month. Sam Greenwood arrived on July 5, on loan from Leeds United. Silkeborg midfielder Stefan Teitur Thordarson then followed him through the door, four days later.

As a result, North End’s midfield is well stocked again - after the exits of Alan Browne, Ben Woodburn and Lewis Leigh. But, Preston’s work had not finished there and it was a case of moving on to defensive reinforcements - both in the heart of defence and out wide.

North End are understood to be moving in the right direction, with regards to signing a left sided centre-half and wing-back. The Deepdale outfit have a few options in both instances. Left wing-back looks the greater priority, after Liam Millar’s return to FC Basel.

One name which can seemingly be crossed off the list, though, is Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United. PNE lodged a bid for the 22-year-old, but saw it rejected. Posh’ valuation priced Preston out and he is reportedly set to sign for Sheffield United - for £3m plus add-ons.

The Lilywhites kept their first two additions firmly under wraps and speculation regarding a centre-back has been in short supply. At wing-back, Ilay Camara of RWDM Molenbeek and Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist have been linked.

With regards to the former, interest from fellow Belgian club Standard Liege has been reported in recent days - though Camara’s club are said to have blocked that move. As for Gilchrist, he has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, Como 1907 and Leeds United. The latter, though, have just signed Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United for a reported £5m.