Harrison Burrows | National World

The Posh man has been the subject of transfer speculation all summer

The Harrison Burrows transfer saga looks set to end, with Sheffield United closing in on the signing of the Peterborough United man.

That is according to reports on Sunday, which suggest that the Blades have ‘secured a breakthrough in their long pursuit’ of the player. A medical in South Yorkshire is said to be scheduled for Burrows next week, with a ‘deal in place’ - as well as payment plan.

Our sister-title, the Peterborough Telegraph, report that a £3million fee - plus add-ons - has done the job. Sheffield United’s takeover is ongoing, which meant that the Blades required a cash injection in order to meet the first instalment.

The sale of defender Jayden Bogle - to Leeds United - for a reported £5m, looks to have sparked life into the Bramall Lane club’s chase of Burrows. Posh manager Darren Ferguson did say this week that a deal had ‘accelerated’.

Earlier this month, Preston saw a bid rejected for the 22-year-old - who won Player of the Season in League One for 2023/24. The asking price from Peterborough was firmly defended by chairman Darragh MacAnthony, but it meant that any deal was unlikely for North End.

Burrows - who is in the final year of his contract - claimed 15 league assists and scored 12 goals in all competitions last campaign. He joined Posh’ academy at the age of nine and went on to make 185 first team appearances, having debuted at 17-years-old. Birmingham City and Portsmouth have also been linked with Burrows this summer.