PNE are looking to strengthen before the summer transfer window closes on Friday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was not one for giving much away, following links to Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler.

The new Lilywhites boss is ‘definitely’ keen to add to the four signings made this summer, having been appointed as manager last Tuesday. North End were linked with AFC Bournemouth’s Daniel Jebbison last week, but Bowler is the player most recently said to be interesting PNE. Reports have suggested that an offer is on the table from Preston, to sign the 25-year-old - who is also a target for Hull City.

When asked about that after Tuesday’s 5-0 win at Harrogate Town, Heckingbottom said: “Honestly, we have been looking and speaking about lots of different players. It’s all ‘what-ifs’ really, because like I say it is foolish not to. If an opportunity arises and it’s something we can do, we need to be prepared to do it. So, that has been our situation.”

He added: “We would like to (bring more players in). It’s always difficult doing interviews about it, do you know what I mean? I’ll say something, then we’re not, then you’ll say I am disappointed. We speak all the time and I speak to Craig about exactly what we want to do - and hopefully we can do it.

“We would love to strengthen all over, but it is not really something we can do. The only way we could do that is if we lost players as well, and we don’t want to. We are trying, that’s it, and we will try right until the very end.”

Heckingbottom did shut down any talk of Will Keane potentially leaving the club, following speculation around West Brom. The Baggies saw a low offer rejected by PNE last week, but were then reportedly preparing a second bid for the 31-year-old. However, North End’s manager made it clear last Saturday he was in no mood to lose key players and Heckingbottom is not expecting anything to materialise with Keane - whom Albion are said to have cooled their interest in, anyway.