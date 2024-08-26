Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Brom’s interest in Will Keane could be about to step up a gear.

That’s despite new Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom insisting the Lilywhites have no desire to sell the forward.

According to Football Insider, the Baggies are prepared to test the Deepdale outfit’s resolve to keep hold of Keane - who scored PNE’s winner against Luton on Saturday.

After seeing an undisclosed initial bid for the Republic of Ireland international rejected last week, it’s been reported that West Brom will return before Friday’s transfer deadline with an improved offer for the 31-year-old.

It’s claimed their pending approach will be worth £500,000 for a player who has just one year remaining on his Preston contract and who joined the club on a free transfer from Wigan in 2023.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan is keen to bolster his attacking options after selling Brandon Thomas-Asante to Coventry for £2m this summer. Devante Cole and Lewis Dobbin (loan) have both arrived during the transfer window, but it’s been reported the Hawthorns outfit want to add experience to their front line as they look to improve on last season’s fifth-placed finish.

Keane has bagged 14 goals and registered six assists in 43 appearances since returning to Deepdale. His 39th-winner against Luton was his first of the season - handing the club their first league victory of the season and ensuring the Heckingbottom era got off to a winning start.

The forward was replaced by Dwayne Holmes in the 73rd minute on Saturday. But speaking after the game, Heckingbottom said Preston had no need to sell any of their ‘best players’. He also insisted Keane was happy to remain at Deepdale.

He told the Lancashire Evening Post: “Yeah, there was an offer for him definitely. It’s an easier answer for me, to Peter (Ridsdale) and Will. When I have just walked through the door, you are not selling the best players. And, listen, I think the good thing and message I’ve got - which is one thing I have not said is attractive about the job - is that on decisions like that, the club have traditionally been very strong: no need to sell.

“Managers very rarely get a lot of time to build and create something. But, the time to sell is when you have got a replacement in - even as a business model. So yeah, it just doesn’t make sense for me. My job is to protect the team and so I want all our players here, plus a lot more. I know that is not always easy and you have to balance the books, but that one just didn’t make sense. I spoke with Will. He is happy here, obviously.

“He’s a good professional. Contracts are contracts, aren’t they? It’s like me, if people come in they are under contract. And if people aren’t going to pay what the club value you at, you work hard. The way to change that is perform even better, so someone pays the value. Or, it could be a decision where a club has already got a replacement and that money can be used elsewhere. As I say, in so many ways it just didn’t make sense.”