West Bromwich Albion are not expected to pursue a move for Preston North End striker Will Keane, according to reports.

The Express and Star suggest that the Baggies have cooled their interest in the forward - who scored his first goal of the season, last weekend, in the Lilywhites’ win over Luton Town. PNE rejected a low bid from West Brom last week, and new manager Paul Heckingbottom made it clear he did not want to lose the number seven.

The summer transfer window remains open until Friday night, and reports had claimed Albion were going to return with a £500,000 bid - as they seek further attacking reinforcements. Keane, who rejoined Preston last summer from Wigan Athletic, has entered the final year of his contract at Deepdale. He scored 13 goals in 38 league outings last season, assisting a further three goals.

When asked about Albion’s approach, Heckingbottom said last Saturday: “When I have just walked through the door, you are not selling the best players. And, listen, I think the good thing and message I’ve got - which is one thing I have not said is attractive about the job - is that on decisions like that, the club have traditionally been very strong: no need to sell.

“Managers very rarely get a lot of time to build and create something. But, the time to sell is when you have got a replacement in - even as a business model. So yeah, it just doesn’t make sense for me. My job is to protect the team and so I want all our players here, plus a lot more. I know that is not always easy and you have to balance the books, but that one just didn’t make sense.

I spoke with Will. He is happy here, obviously. He’s a good professional. Contracts are contracts, aren’t they? It’s like me, if people come in they are under contract. And if people aren’t going to pay what the club value you at, you work hard. The way to change that is perform even better, so someone pays the value. Or, it could be a decision where a club has already got a replacement and that money can be used elsewhere. As I say, in so many ways it just didn’t make sense.”